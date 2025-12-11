'Dream big, persevere and stay humble': Mukesh Ambani’s impactful message to PDEU graduates

The 13th Convocation Ceremony at Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) witnessed a powerful address by Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, who shared his vision for India’s future and encouraged the graduating class of 2025 to embrace innovation and leadership.

In his address, Ambani commended the achievements of PDEU, highlighting its rapid growth and remarkable contributions to research, innovation, and patent filings. "Our university has published hundreds of impactful research papers and filed over a hundred patents," Ambani noted, adding that PDEU is ranked among the Top 50 in Innovation according to the NIRF 2025 rankings.

He also emphasised the university's essential role in India's journey toward energy independence, urging students to push the boundaries of green energy. "PDEU must make its own contribution to winning this race in green energy, green materials, and the green economy," he declared, reinforcing the institution’s purpose of fostering innovation for India’s energy needs.

Celebrating India's growth & challenges

Ambani took a moment to reflect on India's current position in the global arena. "The global economy is growing at less than 2.5%, while India is sprinting ahead at nearly 8%," he remarked. This growth, he pointed out, is a direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision.

He acknowledged the global challenges posed by geopolitical tensions but remained optimistic, stating, “In this race, JO JEETA WOHI SIKANDAR! Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, I believe Bharat Jeetega. Bharat Aage Badhega. Bharat Duniya Ko Badalega.”

Ambani further underscored the importance of India’s self-reliance in critical technologies. "History shows that countries become true economic powers only when they are strong in science and technology," he emphasised. Drawing comparisons with global powers like the US, Europe, Japan, and China, Ambani declared that it is now India's turn to lead in emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence, space technologies, and nuclear fusion.

4 key values

To the graduates, Ambani offered four key values to guide their journey: curiosity, courage, perseverance, and gratitude. "Curiosity is the child within you that keeps asking ‘Why?’ and ‘Why not?’,” Ambani said, urging the students to always remain inquisitive and ready to question the status quo. He also shared personal insights, stating, "In the age of AI, the person with the most answers is smart, but the person with the best questions is a leader. And all of you will be those leaders.”

He also emphasized the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges. "Success is not a 100-meter sprint — it is a long, patient marathon," Ambani advised, encouraging students to keep moving forward, even during tough times. Gratitude and humility were other key themes in his speech, with Ambani reminding the graduates that success is not just about reaching the top, but about remaining grounded once they get there.

Commitment to growth & support

Ambani concluded his speech by reaffirming Reliance Foundation's continued support for PDEU, having contributed Rs. 150 crore over the past decade. He expressed deep pride in the university's progress and wished the graduates a bright future. "You represent the confident and unstoppable spirit of New India," Ambani said, as he congratulated them for their hard work and determination.

He also acknowledged the significant role of teachers and parents, whose support has been instrumental in the students' success. "Behind every successful student stands a teacher who encouraged, challenged, supported, and believed in their potential," Ambani noted, recognizing the collective effort that made this moment possible.