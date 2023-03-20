'Driver shouldn't get away with murder': Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh on CEO's death in Mumbai

Vineeta Singh, co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, extended her condolences on the sudden death of Rajalakshmi Vijay, CEO of Mumbai-based tech company Altruist Technologies, in a road accident while jogging

The Shark Tank India judge shared a post on Twitter and wrote, “So shocking and heartbreaking. Really hope Raji’s family gets justice and the driver doesn’t get away with murder.” She also tagged the Mumbai police and its commissioner in her tweet.

Vijay was a regular marathon runner, and just two months ago, she had posted about completing the Tata Marathon, which took place on January 15, on one of her Linkedin posts.

Vineeta Singh is also a big fitness freak and has completed several marathons. Vijay was keeping up with the running even after the marathon. She was doing intense training for months for the Tata Marathon and, after the completion of the marathon, wrote about her experience on LinkedIn.

"I had forgotten the rigour, training, the mental and physical discipline it called for," Vijay wrote. "Sunday after Sunday for 3 months, we did 20 kms, then 25, then 32 and a 35. The mind started to understand 42.195 kms,” she said.

Rajalakshmi Vijay was jogging at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai when the accident took place when on the morning of March 19 a speeding car hit her. After the car hit her, she was flung several feet in the air in the high-impact crash and suffered grave injuries to her head. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to severe injuries.

Shajan Samuel, ultra runner and fitness coach, tweeted about the incident and wrote, “Rajalakshmi was an avid runner and CEO of a tech company fondly called as Raji was hit by a speeding SUV in the morning while she was running. The impact was so severe she was flung into the air and she died on the spot. The car was driven by a drunken youth.”

