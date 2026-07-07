'Dumbest thing I've ever done': Man who quit $200,000 job at Microsoft to become content creator

A former Microsoft employee who walked away from a lucrative $200,000-a-year job in Switzerland to pursue content creation has opened up about the difficult realities of leaving corporate life, admitting that the journey has been filled with mistakes, self-doubt, and valuable lessons.

According to a viral video on Instagram, Christian Harms left his high-paying role at Microsoft at the age of 26 and moved to Australia with the dream of building a business and creating content. Rather than showcasing only his achievements, Harms has launched what he calls a "Museum of Failures" on Instagram, where he candidly documents the setbacks and hard-earned lessons from his entrepreneurial journey.

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Harms acknowledged that despite believing he made the right decision, self-doubt continues to linger.

"Leaving Microsoft might be the dumbest thing I've ever done. The salary, the stability, the person it makes you feel like. Corporate is built to make leaving feel irrational. I know I'm doing the right thing. And yet some days the self doubt is still suffocating," he said in his video.

Watch viral video here:

Reflecting on his move, Harms said he had no concrete plan when he relocated to Australia and gave himself just five months to make his new career work. He revealed that he earned his first dollar online only a week before his planned return flight.

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"I made my first dollar online the week before my flight home. The deadline did what months of planning couldn't. Turns out I only act when my back is up against a wall and I hate that," he said.

He also confessed that he often acted only when faced with deadlines or pressure instead of taking consistent action. Another lesson was the danger of excessive planning without execution.

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Social media reactions

One user wrote, "Mate, i feel your pain. I left a dream job, good position and stability in a great school in Vietnam to return to rainy Ireland to try and build something of my own. It’s not been easy. Glad I found you. Following! Let’s connect!"

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Another user commented, "It gets hard at times but it's great that you followed your intuition and went for it anyway! I'm sure that if it's true to you it's going to work out "

Third user wrote, "Each experience teaches you something.......give yourself sometime to regroup."