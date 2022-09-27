E-scooter catches fire in Tamil Nadu while being left on charge

An e-bike caught fire in Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu while it was left on charge. A resident of Ambasamudram, a town in Tirunelveli, named Ramarajan, who owns a cellphone shop, bought the e-bike eight months ago. When on Monday he left his bike on charge, and was talking to his friends near his home, smoke started emanating from the bike.

People attempted to put off the fire by pouring water on the bike which was heating up rapidly. But as the heat coming out of the e-bike was so high that it broke the clay tiles beneath it and coated a portion of the wall in soot. The local police of Vikramasingapuram have initiated an investigation.

This is not the first time that electric scooters have caught fire. Few days back a fire incident happened in Secunderabad, Telangana. The fire started in the ground floor of the building and led to the death of eight people. During investigation, it was suspected that the e-bikes, that were parked on the ground floor, were kept on charging mode in the evening, which could have possibly led to the fire, according to newspaper reports. When the fire tenders reached the place, thick smoke was emanating from the cellar.

The EV industry, of late, has been battling severe criticism over the issue of vehicle safety, after several reports of two-wheelers catching fire came to the fore on social media. The Indian government too took cognizance of the severity of the issue and had instituted a high-level expert committee to look into the issue.

The committee, subsequently, submitted its report to the government. The fire incidents reported earlier involved electric two-wheelers from manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa, and several others.

