Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Tremors of 4.0 magnitude felt in Pithoragarh

According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was reported at 4:38 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 33 km North-Northeast of Pithoragarh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale was recorded in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Friday. According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was reported at 4:38 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 33 km North-Northeast of Pithoragarh.

The depth of the earthquake was around 8 km. No property damage or deaths have been reported so far because of the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred a week after strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad. A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 had hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm on February 12, sending tremors to Delhi-NCR and several other parts of North India. The earthquake had caused panic in Delhi-NCR with people rushing out of their homes and into the streets.

