Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hits Andaman Islands, no casualties reported

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hit the Andaman Islands this morning at around 3:49 am. However, no casualties have been reported yet. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been shaken up by frequent earthquakes in the past one month. On May 26, 2019, two medium-intensity earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 on the Richter scale had struck the Islands' region.

Meanwhile, five earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.0 shook the Siachun province in South-western China on Monday. As per reports, the epicentre of the first and largest earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was located outside the city of Yibin. The quake occurred at about 10:55 pm at a depth of 16 kilometres, as per the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Soon after, several videos were circulated on social media showcasing chandeliers and other light fixtures swaying from the tremors, however, the authenticity of the videos is unknown.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands' region is prone to earthquakes. It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than 2-3 earthquakes a day.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

