Business Today
Feedback

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, neighbouring areas

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital and neighbouring areas on Sunday morning.

Representative Image

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on Sunday morning at around 11:30 am. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

According to reports, tremors were also felt in many parts of Punjab and Haryana.

As per India's National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Sunday. Tremors were also felt in parts of Pakistan, Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR regions.

The quake occurred at a depth of 220 km in Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

 

Published on: May 28, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
