ED recording actor Jacqueline Fernandez's statement in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is recording a statement of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a money laundering case lodged against one Sukesh Chandrasekhar.



Sources in the ED said that Fernandez is not a suspect in the case and is being examined as a witness.



Chandrasekhar, who is currently in Delhi's Rohini jail, is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman over one year.



ED officials said there are 20 other cases against Chandrasekhar, and he is accused of operating a racket from inside the jail.



The agency also raided the residence of Leena Maria Paul, an associate of Chandrasekhar, in the case. Paul has worked in multiple movies, mostly in Malayalam cinema. She was also a part of John Abraham-starrer Madras Cafe.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel will not shy away from tariff hikes: Sunil Mittal

Also Read: Alibaba dismisses 10 employees for leaking sexual assault accusations