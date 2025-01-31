Ed Sheeran 2025 India Tour: Dates, venues, ticket prices, how to book your spot. Check details 

Music lovers in India have another exciting event to look forward to as British pop sensation Ed Sheeran kicked off his six-city tour across the country on January 30. After Coldplay's thrilling performance in Ahmedabad on January 26, Ed Sheeran started his India tour with an unforgettable show in Pune.

Bringing his "+ - = / x" Tour to the city, Ed Sheeran took the stage wearing a t-shirt that read 'Pune,' celebrating the local vibe, which sparked a huge cheer from the crowd!

Dot., the singer-actor best known for The Archies, opened the show, setting the stage for Sheeran's highly anticipated performance. The tour is presented by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

The British pop icon will perform next in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR, treating fans to a mix of new songs and chart-topping hits during his 2025 India tour.

Upcoming tour dates and venues

Hyderabad: February 2, Ramoji Film City

Chennai: February 5, YMCA Grounds

Bengaluru: February 8, NICE Grounds

Shillong: February 12, JN Stadium

Delhi-NCR: February 15, Leisure Valley Ground

Ticket prices and availability

Tickets are now live and can be purchased at the following rates:

Hyderabad: Starting at ₹4,500

Chennai: Starting at ₹4,500

Bengaluru: Starting at ₹5,000

Shillong: Starting at ₹1,200

Delhi-NCR: Starting at ₹6,500

Tickets are available via BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the tour. The ticket prices mentioned above are the starting rates and may vary based on seat choice and availability. On average, prices range from ₹3,000 to ₹28,000, and tickets are expected to sell out fast through BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, or other official partners.

Additionally, HSBC credit and debit cardholders can enjoy a 10% discount on select tickets during the pre-sale period. Please note, this offer is limited, and a maximum of six tickets can be purchased per user.

How to book tickets

Visit the official BookMyShow website or mobile app. Search for "Ed Sheeran India Tour 2025." Select the city and venue of your choice. Pick your seats and complete the payment process.

With Ed Sheeran performing in six cities, fans have multiple opportunities to enjoy his live performance in early 2025!