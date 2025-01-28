'India, go live!': The $1.72 billion cue for economy from Coldplay's record-breaking concert in Ahmedabad

Coldplay’s record-breaking two-night performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad cemented India’s growing reputation as a global concert hub, setting the stage for more international artists to tap into the country’s booming live music economy.

Over January 25-26, the British band drew over 223,000 fans — 111,581 on the first night and 111,989 on the second — making it the largest stadium concert of the 21st century, surpassing George Strait’s Texas record of 110,905 attendees.

Marking their Indian debut, Coldplay’s monumental shows signal a seismic shift in the nation’s live music economy and are expected to spur a wave of global performers eager to engage with India’s growing market.

The success of Coldplay’s performance shines a spotlight on India’s booming live events market. The ticketed live music segment alone is expected to reach ₹1,864 crore ($223 million) this year. Meanwhile, the overall live events market is projected to grow from ₹88 billion in 2023 to ₹143 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.6% — one of the fastest growth rates globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the sector's potential at the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025. “The fabulous pictures from Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad show India’s massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted to India,” he said.

Big names, bigger numbers

Coldplay’s historic shows are part of a larger trend. Global superstars like Ed Sheeran, Cigarettes After Sex, and Shawn Mendes are set to perform in India this year. Indian artists such as Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla are also riding the wave, with sold-out tours across cities.

Even tier-2 cities such as Shillong and Gandhinagar are joining the live music boom, with ticket prices ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000. Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment, calls this a tipping point. “The production values and scale now rival the best in the world. India’s audience is willing to spend if the experience is worth it,” he said.

Economy driver

Live events like Coldplay’s shows don’t just entertain — they drive economic activity across sectors:

Hospitality: Near-full hotel occupancy and a surge in food delivery orders.

Transport: Flight bookings to concert cities jumped 350%, and train bookings rose significantly.

Employment: Event management and security jobs spiked in the lead-up to the shows.

A Bank of Baroda Research report estimated ₹1,600-2,000 crore was spent on live events in just three months. Events like Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival, which generated ₹100 crore in revenue on an ₹11 crore investment, highlight the sector’s potential.

How does India stack in concerts?

India ranks 7th globally in ticket revenue, driven by rising disposable incomes and a young, music-hungry population. However, challenges remain:

Skyrocketing Prices: Premium tickets and black-market scalping deter many fans.

Regulatory Hurdles: Licensing delays and bureaucratic red tape slow event execution.

Infrastructure Gaps: Long queues and overcrowded venues hinder audience experience.

Safety Concerns: Poor crowd management risks not just lives but India’s reputation as a concert destination.

“A single incident can derail years of progress and discourage artists from returning,” warns Timmins.

Is India ready for its own Swiftonomics?

Swiftonomics, a term coined for the massive economic impact of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, may have found its Indian counterpart in Coldplay’s historic shows. Just as Swift’s tour generated over $1 billion in revenue, Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concerts demonstrated the transformative economic power of large-scale music events in India. With its expanding market and growing appetite for live performances, India is poised to emerge as a global hotspot for the world’s biggest artists.