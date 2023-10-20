Ed Sheeran to perform in Mumbai, India next year on '+ - = ÷ x' tour; see details

Renowned singer Ed Sheeran, known for his hit song ‘Shape of You’ is set to make a return to Mumbai in 2024. He stands as one of the most iconic music sensations globally and will grace the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16, 2024, as part of the Asian leg of his '+ - = ÷ x' Tour. This Indian stop will mark the grand finale of his highly anticipated tour, and singer-songwriter Calum Scott will join him as a special guest.

The exclusive pre-sale of tickets for Kotak credit card holders is scheduled to commence on October 25, 2023, at 11 am IST on BookMyShow. Kotak White Reserve and Kotak White credit card holders will have the privilege of enjoying special discounts for a limited number of seats. For the general public, ticket sales for the show will go live starting October 27, 2023, at 3 pm IST on BookMyShow and Ed Sheeran's official website, www.edsheeran.com.

The responsibility of bringing Ed Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x' Tour to India falls under BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, in collaboration with AEG Presents. As of now, the ticket prices for the event remain undisclosed.

These upcoming Asian tour dates for the '+ - = ÷ x' Tour mark Ed Sheeran's first return to the region since 2019, and they follow his successful performances in Europe the previous year. During his recent tour of the United States, Sheeran set numerous attendance records, including record-breaking concerts at venues like Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, where he achieved the highest single-day concert attendance in the United States.

Ed Sheeran is a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist. His two-hour '+ - = ÷ x' Tour will feature songs from all of his albums since 2011, including "Plus," "Multiply" (2014), "Divide" (2017), "Equals" (2021), the new "Subtract," and a track from 2019's "No. 6 Collaborations Project" titled "Blow."