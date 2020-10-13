Ek Bandar... TV ke Andar: Anand Mahindra announces winners of caption contest

Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra has announced the winners of a recent contest to provide the best captions for an image of a monkey perched on a DTH dish. Mahindra tweeted, "Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn't a 'fastest fingers first' contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall. Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks!"

The two most inventive captions that won the contest were DTH: Direct to Hanumanji and Ek Bandar..... TV ke Andar.

Mahindra had tweeted, "In times like these, I can't think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle... Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2pm IST 11 October."

Here are some other interesting reactions to Mahindra's tweet

The business tycoon who is a regular on the social media keeps sharing interesting and sometimes humorous takes on social and civic issues. Mahindra recently posted a funny tweet on the power outage in Mumbai. Mahindra said, "Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the internet are intact and moving at the speed of light..."