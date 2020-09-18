'Ek tu hi Manikarnika,' says Anurag Kashyap to Kangana; asks her to take on China

Latest in the line of Bollywood personalities to indulge in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The Gangs of Wasseypur director asked Kangana Ranaut, who described herself as a warrior, to take on China. In a sarcastic tweet, Kashyap asked her to show them that till the time she is here, no one can harm the nation.

He tweeted, "You are the only one, one and only Manikarnika. You take four-five people with you to China. See how much the Chinese forces have penetrated inside the Indian borders. Show them as long as you are there, nobody can do anything. It is just one day's journey to the LAC from your house. You go lioness, Jai Hind."



- LAC https://t.co/PZA6EFSKQj Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020 Ranaut is currently staying at her Manali home in Himachal Pradesh. This tweet by Kashyap came in response to the tweet by the Manikarnika actress where she reiterated her nationalist sentiments. Kangana tweeted, "I am a warrior. I can cut my head, but I cannot bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honour of the nation. I live with honour, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist. I will never compromise with this principle. I will never do it! Jai Hind!" , ! , , ! ! Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020 In her recent tweets and statements, Ranaut has taken on many Bollywood celebrities. She responded to Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan after she raised concerns to defame the film industry in the Rajya Sabha. Kangana quipped, "Which thali did Jaya ji and her industry offered to me? I got one thaali in which I used to get two minute roles, item numbers and one romantic scene. That too after sleeping with the hero. I taught feminism to this industry and decorated the thaali with films on women empowerment. This is my own thaali, Jaya ji, not yours." ? , , , https://t.co/lPo9X4hRZX Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

She also targeted the Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar in a recent TV interview and called her a 'soft porn star'.

