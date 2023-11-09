Elvish Yadav case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner reveals snakes were arranged by singer Fazilpuria, say sources

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav, during questioning over suspected use of snake venom at a party in Noida, has revealed the snakes were arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria, India Today reported citing sources.

This came after a viral video of Elvish showed him with two snakes. A Haryanvi singer was also seen with the YouTuber in the video.

Elvish Yadav was among the six named accused in the FIR lodged in Noida last week under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under Indian Penal Code section 120-B. He had appeared before the police in the said case.

Dr Nikhil Varshney, who headed the probe committee, told PTI that the veterinary department in its probe found that venom glands were missing in all nine snakes, including five cobras, that were rescued on November 3 from possession of the accused persons.

"Also, teeth were missing in eight of the nine snakes that were rescued. We were asked to conduct the inquiry by the Forest Department and we have submitted our report to it for further action," Dr Varshney said.

Five people were arrested from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3 and nine snakes, including five cobras, rescued from their possession while 20 ml of suspected snake venom also seized from their possession.

However, police said Yadav was not present at the party hall and they were probing his role in the whole case of snake venom use as a recreational drug, which was unearthed by animal rights group PFA (People for Animals).

Meanwhile, in a video, Elvish Yadav responded to the allegations against him of hosting a rave party and making available snake venom. He has denied all of the allegations, calling them "fake" and "contrary to social media speculations."

"If even 0.1 per cent truth about my involvement in the case is found, I will take full responsibility of it," he said in an Instagram post.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)

