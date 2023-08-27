'English professor' sells momo on Lucknow street; internet applauds as video goes viral

In a recent video that is going viral on social media, a man can be seen selling momos on the streets of Lucknow, but the reason for the video to go viral is the fluent English the man uses while selling them.

In the video, the man can be seen dressed in a casual tee shirt and jeans and is seen selling momos on the side of a street. He can be heard saying, “Try homemade momos. You will surely like the taste. Very hygienically prepared; try once. And the moment you will eat, you will come to know the taste of the ingredients as well as the fillings inside. As I have told you, I have made the flour, the outer layering, and the shell of momos is very thin."

The video caption reads, “English Professor selling Homemade momos with badam ki chutney & Schezwan sauce || 2 ghante me bech dete hai saare momos.”

As soon as the video was posted, netizens lauded the man's efforts. However, some people pointed out that he was not a professor like he claimed to be.

“I would like to say something to the person who posted this first, he is not a professor, he is a normal human. He is helping his wife. They are both doing good to give a good education to their daughter. Stop doing negative comments I met this person before the opening me and my family met him by chance while we were enjoying our Sunday evening,” reads one comment under the post.

However, people who believed he was a professor came forward in his support, and one of the users wrote in the comment section, “I'm tho happy to see how everyone started judging the person and giving opinions on education and employment hats off to you guys. He might be doing it as part-time as second source of income or he just quit his job as he might be fed up. Instead of judging someone appreciate the work and effort he is putting. You are doing white collar job that doesn't mean you will judge someone in reality he is more wealthy because he is just working 2 hours and making most out of it. If you make 2000 a day working 9 hours and this gentleman is making 2000 in just 2 hours you can easily see the difference. So start appreciating the work instead of judging.”

“The reason why unemployment is increasing in India is because people who are commenting on this post as if it’s a disturbing behaviour and throwing straight judgements and not the government. Try doing anything that you love. Maybe he just loves cooking more than teaching. STOP idolising a profession and degrading or judging other ones,” wrote another one.

The video, by far, has generated nearly 6 lakh likes and close to 13 million views.

Also watch: 10 Health Benefits of Avocado: The Superfood That Can Help You Lose Weight, Improve Your Heart Health, and More