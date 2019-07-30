EPFO Assistant examination on July 31; check exam pattern, other details here

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be conducting Prelims examination for the post of Assistant today, July 30 and tomorrow, July 31. Aspirants who clear the EPFO Assistant 2019 Exam will be hired as EPFO Assistant and will get the pay scale of 7th CPC with entry pay ofRs 44,900. EPFO's recruitment drive for Assistant is for 280 posts.

The prelims examination or Phase -1 exam will be total of 100 marks. The exam wall be one hour exam in which English language, reasoning ability and numerical aptitude will be asked.

The exam will have negative marking as well. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

The online registration for the EPFO's Assistant examination was started from May 30, 2019 and concluded on June 25, 2019.

