EPFO releases admit card for Social Security Assistant (SSA) post; check date, exam pattern here

The Employees Provident fund Organization (EPFO) has released the admit card for Social Security Assistant (SSA) prelims examination today, July 30, 2019. Candidates who have applied for the SSA prelims examination can download their admit card from the official website of EPFO--epfindia.gov.in.

The SSA prelims exam will be conducted on August 31 and September 1 across the country. Candidates who will clear the Prelims (Phase-1) examination will be allowed to sit for the Main examination (Phase-2). Candidates who clear both prelims and main will be eligible to sit for the Skill test (Phase 3) which will be a Computer Data Entry Test, EPFO added in its official notification.

EPFO, through this recruitment drive, is aiming to fill 2,189 vacancies. The online application for EPFO SSA jobs was commenced on June 27, 2019 and closed on July 21, 2019.

Here is how can you download EPFO SSA prelims exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link EPFO SSA Prelims exam 2019 admit card

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Download and take printout of the admit card and keep the admit card safetly for future reference

Scheme of examination for the post of Social Security Assistant:

Phase-1 Preliminary Examination:

The prelims SSA examination will be an hour-long examination of total 100 marks. It is a qualifying test to sit for Phase 2 (Main) examination of EPFO SSA. In the Phase 1 (Prelims) exam, there will be negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

Phase-2 Main examination:

The Phase 2, Main examination will be 2 hours 45 minutes test test of 230 marks. The marks obtained in Phase-2 will be considered for final selection. In Phase 2, for each wrong answer, there will be negative marking of one fourth of the marks assigned to that 'particular' question. The test will objective and descriptive form.

Descriptive paper will be completely online, means, the questions will be displayed on the screen and the candidates will have to type the answers using keyboard. Descriptive paper will be conducted online immediately after completion of online objective test of Phase 2 Main examination.

Phase-3 Computer Skill Test:

Candidates will be required to appear for the Skill Test to assess speed and accuracy for Data Entry Work. Minimum requirement is 5000 key depressions per hour. Computer Skill Test will be qualifying in nature. Marks obtained will not be calculated for merit ranking.

Qualifying Marks in Phase-1 (Preliminary exam) and Phase-2 (Main exam) will be decided as per discretion of EPFO.

Note: Cut-offs are applied in two stages--on scores in individual tests and on total score

