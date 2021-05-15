ESPL 2021: India Today Gaming announces ESports Premier League; Check out details

India Today Gaming on Friday announced Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021. India Today Gaming is the gaming and esports division of India Today and is known for organising esports tournaments. ESPL is the first tournament that India Today Gaming is organising for the year 2021 with a focus on participation from home.

Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 is going to be a multi-city gaming tournament where esports professionals and interested gamers will compete against each other. India Today Gaming opened registrations for ESPL 2021 on Friday. The division has shared key details about the tournament such as schedule, format, prize pool and also explained the sign-up process for the ESPL 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about India Today Gaming's ESPL 2021

Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021, which is being organised for the first time, is a multi-city, multi-month tournament that is based on the popular online multiplayer battle royale game - Fire Fire. In ESPL 2021, teams will compete against each other for monetary prizes and prestige. To participate in the tournament four players will have to come together to form a squad as the ESPL 2021 is a team-based league. In addition to the four players, a team can also have one additional player who will serve as a replacement in case of any incident.

ESPL will offer gamers a chance to represent one of the eight cities. This list includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Punjab, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Rajasthan. The tournament has been further broken down into four labels to make things easier for the participants.

The format of India Today Gaming's ESPL 2021 will revolve around "Versus", "Best of 5", and "Best of 8" in order to select the top-performing teams. Players interested in participating in ESPL 2021 will have to sign-up on the India Today Gaming platform.

Interested players can visit the official ESPL 2021 website to register themselves for the tournament. The India Today Gaming platform will also keep players updated about future tournaments and the latest news in the world of esports.

Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 Prize Pool

Aside from bragging rights and a trophy, India Today Gaming has set the total prize pool of ESPL 2021 at Rs 25 lakh. After the preliminary registrations, the matches will begin on June 16. ESPL 2021 is expected to conclude on August 29.

