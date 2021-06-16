ESPL 2021 signs Tiger Shroff as Free Fire tournament's brand ambassador; boasts Rs 25 lakh pool prize

India's first-ever franchise-based Esports league, the Esports Premier League (ESPL) by India Today Gaming has signed Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as their brand ambassador for ESPL 2021.

The league has teamed up with Singaporean online game developer Garena to create an exclusive gaming platform for Free Fire, one of the popular Battle Royale games currently played in India.

Tiger Shroff, while talking about the partnership, said, "I am really excited to collaborate with Esports Premier League. This opens a tremendous opportunity to recognize the growing talent in Esports in India."

ESPL 2021 kicks off its season 1 Free Fire tournament on June 16th and boasts a prize pool of Rs 25 lakhs. ESPL will leverage Tiger Shroff's popularity and influence on the dynamic millennials and Gen-Z.

"As the world's first franchise-based model in Esports, ESPL will surely help in putting India first on the global map. Esports fans and gamers are shaping the future of entertainment and sports. And I'm glad to represent this force of the future," he added.

The league is a multi-city Free Fire tournament with over 700 online matches. The ESPL will also be one of the country's largest events to date and will run for almost 3 months.

India Today Gaming (the people behind ESPL) and related parties, with this partnership, aim to nurture an ecosystem that will provide a massive boost to the Indian Esports industry.

Vishwalok Nath, ESPL Director, said, "One of the major goals for ESPL has been to reach out to every millennial and gamer in the country and our purpose of having Tiger Shroff on board has been to create a much deeper connection and grow the gaming community. We hope this association will also further our initiative to intensify of taking Esports to the next level in India".

ESPL 2021 will feature Free Fire as its main game and would be played exclusively on India Today Gaming's in-house esports platform. ESPL will stream over 300 hours of gaming content.

ESPL 2021 will be streamed on multiple OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, and India Today and Aaj Tak's official YouTube and Facebook channels along with their websites. To watch the live stream, visit the official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today Gaming.

