'Every parent wants to do their best...': Nita Ambani defends Anant and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani opened up on the criticism surrounding the “ostentatious” nature of her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations in 2024.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, she said, “You know, every parent wants to do their best for their children’s wedding. And that’s what we did in all this. I think it was a made in India brand that came out.”

Her response highlighted her focus on family, tradition, and pride in showcasing Indian culture.

Reflecting on the scale of the celebrations, Nita emphasized the importance of bringing Indian heritage to the forefront. “I am happy that I was able to kind of bring to the centre-stage our Indian traditions, Indian heritage, and Indian culture,” she said during the interview.

The Ambani family’s choices, she explained, were rooted in love and the desire to create meaningful memories for their son’s wedding.She also shared a deeply emotional moment from the festivities, recounting her son’s journey.

“My son Anant has been fighting obesity from a very young age because of his asthma, and he went up on a stage as a confident bridegroom. He told me, ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically. It’s what my heart is.’

And I saw him holding his life partner’s hand. I think that’s what was the most touching feeling,” she revealed.The wedding, which became a global spectacle, unfolded across three major events. In March, international dignitaries gathered in Jamnagar for a three-day pre-wedding celebration that featured live performances by Rihanna, Akon, Justin Bieber, and Diljit Dosanjh. Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan made a rare joint appearance, adding to the star-studded affair.

In June, the celebrations continued with a luxurious cruise around Europe, and in July, Mumbai hosted a grand three-day wedding event that saw Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and prominent figures from sports and business in attendance. Despite facing criticism for its extravagance, Nita Ambani’s focus remains steadfast on celebrating family and Indian heritage. “Every parent wants to do their best for their child,” she reiterated.