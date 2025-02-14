JioHotstar officially launched: See plans and other details

JioStar, the newly formed joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, has officially launched JioHotstar, a platform combining JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. It's bringing together an extensive catalogue of entertainment, sports, and cutting-edge technology to over 50 crore users.

JioHotstar offers 3 lakh hours of content, including Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive originals, live sporting events, and anime. The platform also promises AI-driven recommendations, streaming in over 19 languages, and an immersive viewing experience.

Speaking on the launch of JioHotstar, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar said, “At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before.”

Unlike its predecessors, JioHotstar will allow users to stream free content without a subscription. For uninterrupted viewing, paid subscription plans start at ₹149 per quarter. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can seamlessly transition to JioHotstar without additional hassle.

JioHotstar’s content lineup features an unmatched selection, including:

• Top Hollywood Studios: Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount

• Regional and Bollywood Cinema: Movies and TV shows in multiple Indian languages

• Exclusive Originals and Reality Shows: A mix of drama, thrillers, and engaging reality content

• Anime & International Premieres

The platform will also launch ‘Sparks,’ a flagship initiative that spotlights India’s leading digital creators.

JioHotstar is set to revolutionise live sports streaming in India, offering ultra-HD 4K, multi-angle viewing, AI-powered insights, and real-time stats overlays. The platform will be the home for:

• Cricket Tournaments: ICC events, IPL, WPL, and grassroots cricket

• Football & Other Sports: Premier League, Wimbledon, ISL, and Pro Kabaddi League

• Live Events & Concerts: Expanding beyond sports, the platform will stream global cultural events, following the massive success of Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ live-stream.

“JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience centric. While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love,” added Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, while elaborating on the entertainment offering.

Emphasising the platform’s transformative role in sports, Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said, “Sports in India is more than just a game—it’s a shared experience that unites millions. JioHotstar is revolutionising how fans experience live sports, combining the best of technology, access, storytelling, and innovation with the fan at the heart of everything. Whether it’s the pride in India Cricket, the electric atmospherics of Premier League, passion for India's indigenous sports or exposure for grassroots-level competitions, we will deliver a range of experiences, catering to both 'lean in' and 'lean back' behaviours across a billion screens. We are now taking this philosophy beyond sports by bringing culture-defining live experiences to our audiences. The overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres live-stream has set us off on this exciting new journey towards infinite possibilities.”