Ex-Google MD confuses Indian snack Kurkure with unusual object at Beijing branch

Parminder Singh, the former Managing Director of Google, shared a humorous anecdote from his visit to Google's Beijing office. While at the cafeteria, Singh spotted what he believed to be Kurkure, a popular Indian snack, and eagerly helped himself to a generous portion.

His nostalgic indulgence was interrupted when a colleague inquired if duck tongues were common in India, revealing that Singh had been savoring crispy coated duck tongues instead of the expected snack.

“She was surprised. ‘Really? Are duck tongues common in India?’ I had been relishing crispy coated duck tongues! Now, whenever I see a plate of 'kurkures', I double-check to make sure it’s not Chinese tongue-di kabab!” he wrote.

I was in the cafeteria at Google's Beijing office when I spotted a large plate of what looked like fried 'kurkures'. I helped myself with a generous portion.

A colleague commented, “Wow, I didn't know you were a fan of these.”

“Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar… — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 21, 2024

Singh's light-hearted revelation about the mix-up quickly gained attention online, with many finding amusement in the culinary confusion. Despite the initial surprise, Singh took the experience in stride, later tweeting about his adventurous palate, which includes having tried various exotic foods.

He humorously noted that henceforth, he would double-check to ensure that any 'Kurkures' he encounters are not, in fact, Chinese tongue-di kabab.

I filled my plate with something looking like sev-bhajia in Kuala Lumpur. I found the smell a bit strange. When looked closely, every strand of sev had a pair of tiniest eyes. It was some kind of deep-fried minuscule fish! — Anubha Sinha (@AnubhaPrasad) January 21, 2024

I love it... it's actually yummy and addictive — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) January 21, 2024

Ditto happened with my missus (who is a vegetarian) bought loads of prawn crackers on the pretext that it’s sabudana papad… 😀 — Piyush Pankaj (@piyushpankaj) January 21, 2024

