‘Exceptional talent and creativity’: PM Modi shares video of girl playing Kannada song on piano

A video of a little girl playing the piano in sync with a woman singing the song Pallavagala Pallaviyali has gone viral on social media. It even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who retweeted the video on Twitter saying, “This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!”

The video showed a little girl named Shalmalee sitting on the bed and playing the instrument. The talented pianist plays the exact tune on the piano after listening to a woman, who appears to be her mother. The song Pallavagala Pallaviyali was written by Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swami.



Initially, the video was tweeted by Ananth Kumar. It was later retweeted by PM Modi. The viral video received immense love and support from netizens who were in awe of the exceptional talent.



"Hayeee. She is soooooo adorable. Even my daughter is able to find the correct notes of any song, little trial and error and she comes up with the exact tune," a user commented.



"Please Convey hearty wishes to her and proud parents.. wishing her great future," wrote another user.



"I cant but smile deep at the love the kid has for music and her baby voice - மழலை - as we say in Tamil, is just captivating," a third user commented. "So so cute. The song lyrics is beautiful," a fourth user added.

