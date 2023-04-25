'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' box office collection Day 4: Salman Khan film crosses Rs 78 cr

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan box office day 4: Farhad Samji-directorial masala entertainer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan has crossed the Rs 78 crore mark at the domestic box office on its fourth day since its release. The latest Salman Khan film collected a total of Rs 78.34 crore on Monday.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected Rs 15.81 crore on Friday, Rs 25.75 crore on Saturday, Rs 26.61 crore on Sunday, and Rs 10.17 crore on Monday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter: “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits double digits on make-or-break Mon… Declines at premium plexes, but fantastic beyond metros and single screens [better than Fri *at places*], despite weekday ticket rates… Friday Rs 15.81 cr, Saturday Rs 25.75 cr, Sunday Rs 26.61 crore, Monday Rs 10.17 crore. Total: Rs 78.34 crore. #India biz”.

The film is enjoying terrific business in mass pockets, which are driving its business apart from Salman Khan’s star power, as per Adarsh.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action entertainer that stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Bhumika Chawla. Shehnaz Gill plays the character of Sukoon. It also features Ram Charan and Yo Yo Honey Singh in cameo appearances in songs Yentamma and Lets Dance Chotu Motu respectively. The film was released in theatres across India on April 21, an Eid holiday in many states.

The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, which has also been remade in Telugu as Katamarayudu (2017) and as Odeya (2019) in Kannada.

