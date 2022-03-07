Exit Poll Results 2022: Check out date and time, when and where to watch

Polling for Assembly Election in the five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gia, Manipur and Punjab - will conclude on March 7. The seventh and final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will conclude today at 6:00 pm. Once polling is completed, the results of exit polls conducted by the various organisations will be released.

However, the actual counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2022 will be conducted on March 10 and the results would be released subsequently.

Polling was conducted in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 in the five states by the Election commission of India (ECI). While three states - Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa - voted in single phases, Manipur voted in two phases while Uttar Pradesh voted in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Exits polls are a way of predicting who is going to win the elections ahead of the actual counting. All interested parties are eagerly waiting for the exit poll results to come out. Usually, exit poll results are released after polling concludes for the final phase of Assembly Elections. For this year, that would be March 7.

Exit Poll Results 2022: Date and time

Exit poll results 2022 for the Assembly Elections of the five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gia, Manipur and Punjab - are expected to be declared after polling for the last phase is completed in Uttar Pradesh today, March 7. For the seventh and final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, 54 seats are up for grabs in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.

The voting for the final phase in Uttar Pradesh will conclude at 6:00 pm and the exit poll results would be released at that time.

Exit Poll Results 2022: When to watch

Those interested in knowing the exit poll results for UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur can watch the same on March 7 from 6:00 pm onwards.

Exit Poll Results 2022: Where to watch

Once the exit poll results have been released news organisations and platforms will start broadcasting the same from 6:00 pm onwards. Those interested can check the Aaj Tak channel, Aaj Tak website, India Today channel, India Today website, social media handles or YouTube to watch the exit poll results 2022. Exit poll results will also be live streamed on India Today TV's YouTube channel.

Those interested can watch the Uttar Pradesh exit poll 2022 results live on India Today TV in English and Aaj Tak in Hindi after voting ends today They can also follow IndiaToday and Aaj Tak websites on their laptop or mobile for LIVE updates and a detailed analysis of the exit polls.

