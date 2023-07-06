'Face this issue with Delhiites': Himachal hostel owner slams Delhi tourists for turning their room into 'trash box'

A luxury hostel owner in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing took to social media to slam tourists from Delhi who left their deluxe room in an intolerable state. RK Khadria of The Lost Hostels Bir shared a video on Instagram, which showed the bad state of the deluxe room in the picturesque Himachali village, and said that Delhiites in particular are prone to such behaviour when travelling.

The video showed half-empty packets of food and bottles of alcohol littered across the room and even on the bed. It also shows utensils used as ashtrays, while trash can be seen on the floor in different parts of the room.

“Gave this beautiful deluxe private room to a group from Delhi and see how they gave it back,” the caption on the video read, further adding that such people are shaming Delhi.

Khadria slammed such tourists saying "shame on these people who are ruining this beautiful world by doing this" and those who love to travel like this. He further added that he used to tell people he is from Delhi, but has stopped doing so now as he is ashamed of such behaviour of some Delhiites."

"Shame on people who still think 'We paid, why to clean this shit'," he wrote.

“I have also spent my 4 beautiful years in Delhi & i also used to say I am from Delhi back in 2015 but later on I stopped saying ‘I am from Delhi’ because I am ashamed from such activities few Delhiites do while traveling & spoiling the name of the capital city known as ‘Dil walo ki Dilli’,” Khadria further added.

He further added not just him, but most of the hoteliers in hospitality industry face this issue with Delhiites and urged everyone to stop such uncouth behaviour.

"I don't want to hurt the sentiments of beautiful and kind hearted Delhi people. There are every kind of people exist in every city but sadly most hoteliers in hospitality industry face this issue with Delhiites," he mentioned.

The video garnered a lot of traction among social media users. While many Instagram users said that such a behaviour is completely unacceptable, many others slammed the owner saying room service and cleaning cost is included in the money people pay for the stay.

"I don’t see any damages, room service and cleaning cost is included in the money people pay for the stay. There’s trash left from the beers they’ve had and the food they’ve had. You don’t see that when guests leave? cigarette buds are in a bowl WITH WATER in it so it doesn’t burn. You don’t except people to clean a hotel room themselves, do you?," a user wrote.

"Why are you people taking service charge?," another asked.

A third supported the owner and said, "It breaks my heart to see this. All it takes is basic manners to leave the place in a decent shape before leaving."

"I live in Delhi currently but sad to say I've often observed Delhi people acting rowdy at tourist spots. There is some false sense of entitlement. I hope they do better," a fourth added.