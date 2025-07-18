Fake apology circulates after Astronomer CEO’s viral Coldplay kiss cam moment with HR chief

A fake apology attributed to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron went viral on social media hours after he was caught on Coldplay’s kiss cam sharing an intimate moment with the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot. Though styled like an official press release, the statement was later confirmed to be fabricated by Astronomer—after it had already triggered a storm of online memes, speculation, and tabloid frenzy.

Advertisement

The fake statement, dated July 17, 2025, began circulating on X shortly after Byron and Cabot were seen on the jumbotron at Coldplay’s Boston concert at Gillette Stadium. Their appearance, marked by a brief but intimate moment, was amplified by frontman Chris Martin, who joked to the crowd that the pair “looked like they were having an affair.” The two appeared visibly flustered and covered their faces, a gesture that only fueled further speculation online.

As the clip spread, a screenshot of a dramatic apology surfaced. The viral note, allegedly from Byron, said he was “taking time to reflect” and expressed regret to his “wife, family, and team at Astronomer.” It even concluded with a line referencing Coldplay’s Fix You, seemingly crafted for maximum virality.

Advertisement

However, many users flagged the statement’s tone as theatrical and questioned its authenticity. The message was initially shared by a fake account impersonating a CBS News reporter using the alias “Peter Enis.” That account has since been suspended, and several reposts now carry X’s “Community Notes” warning that the post is fabricated. One note plainly states: “This is a fake press release.”

Astronomer later issued a formal clarification. In response to Men’s Journal, company spokesperson Taylor Jones confirmed: “This is not a real statement.”

Despite the attention, neither Byron nor Cabot has issued a public comment. Beyond its initial denial, Astronomer has not released any additional statement on the incident.