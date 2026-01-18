‘Fake injury’ traffic scam in Bengaluru: Investor recounts harrowing evening near Richmond Circle

A Bengaluru-based investor’s account of an alleged traffic scam near Richmond Circle has reignited concerns over public safety and extortion rackets targeting motorists in the city, especially during peak evening hours.

In a detailed post on X (formally twitter), Kiran Rajput, an individual investor, described a disturbing incident that unfolded on January 5 between 7.45 pm and 8.15 pm near the Cubbon Park Gate, opposite Café Coffee Day on Vittal Mallya Road. Rajput said he was returning from office when a young man riding an electric scooter began banging on his car window, accusing him of hitting his leg.

According to Rajput, the situation quickly escalated. While traffic was still moving, the man started shouting and demanding water, claiming he was injured. Soon after, another man on a bike joined in, chasing Rajput’s car and urging him to stop. Growing suspicious, Rajput drove on, hoping they would give up. Instead, he alleged that the two followed him for nearly two kilometres before confronting him again near Cubbon Park.

“They started shouting, accusing me of running away and making emotional and religious remarks,” Rajput wrote, adding that one of the men attempted to intimidate him while the other tried to “settle” the matter. Over the next 10-15 minutes, Rajput said the men negotiated aggressively, allegedly demanding anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000.

Scam Alert – Bengaluru Traffic

I was returning from office, near Richmond Circle signal, a young guy in electric scooter, came behind me & started to hit my window, saying my vehicle hit his leg & got hurt.

— Kiran Rajput (@_KiranRajput) January 17, 2026

Sensing a scam, Rajput refused to pay cash and asked for a UPI ID or QR code instead. He claimed the men insisted on cash payment and even asked him to accompany them to a nearby ATM. At that point, reassured that his car doors were locked, Rajput left the spot and ran towards the main road while dialling the police emergency number.

“One of them tried to chase me, but the moment he realised I had dialled 100, he backed off. Both of them fled,” Rajput said.

He added that a police officer arrived within 10 minutes and handled the situation calmly. Rajput identified the officer as Hiremath, whom he described as an ex-serviceman, and said he was advised to call immediately if faced with a similar situation in the future. Rajput also urged motorists to install dashcams and not hesitate to contact the police. “Don’t be fearful of police — just dial 100 or 112,” he wrote.

Tagging the Bengaluru City Police, Rajput pointed out that CCTV cameras installed near the Cubbon Park Gate could have captured images of the suspects and their vehicle number plates, although he admitted he could not note down the details in panic. He also requested authorities to ensure the safety of his family.

The post struck a chord online, with several users sharing similar experiences. One user claimed he was targeted by two men on a scooter in an almost identical manner, while another recalled being followed near Thanisandra Road and allegedly threatened by a group that included women.

The incident comes amid growing unease over traffic-related confrontations in Bengaluru. In a separate episode earlier this month, a video went viral showing a two-wheeler rider allegedly threatening a car driver with a knife near a traffic signal close to Nexus Shantiniketan Mall in Whitefield.

While police have not issued an official statement on Rajput’s specific complaint, the incidents have once again highlighted the need for vigilance among motorists and swift reporting of suspicious behaviour in one of India’s busiest urban centres.