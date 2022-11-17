Fans disappointed with Deepika Padukone's 'overpriced' self-care brand 82E

Deepika Padukone launched “Ashwagandha Bounce” moisturiser and “Patchouli Glow” sunscreen on November 15, as the inaugural product line of her recently launched self-care brand 82°E.

Announcing the launch of her products, Deepika had revealed that she along with the brand team spent the last two years developing premium, high-performing skincare products that combine time-tested Indian ingredients with powerful scientific compounds. Deepika claimed the products are simple to use, efficacious and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

But the fans do not seem to be in total agreement. The actor's fans took to social media to show disappointment towards the two products that have been launched so far. While some fans are criticising the expensive price tag, others are comparing the products with Katrina Kaif's skincare brand Kay.

A Twitter user said that the two products are expensive and may be unaffordable to majority of the people. "Katrina did a better job. Not only her products are good but also affordable," she tweeted.

Deepika launched her skincare range and the two products are expensive and may be unaffordable to majority of the people. Katrina did a better job. Not only her products are good but also affordable. — Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) November 16, 2022

Another Twitter user objected to how the products went live silently and without any prior announcement. "She announced it and there was no proper research done that went into the products. Even the names are bizarre." She added that she personally uses Kay Beauty and loves the foundation for its perfect tone and affordability.

Some social media users even said that Deepika only endorses and associates herself with luxury products. "People know Deepika's products have always been expensive. Tissot, LV, Cartier, Loreal, Nike now Adidas. She only affiliates herself to luxury items. She is high maintenance guys," said another Twitter user.

A few fans also came out in support of Deepika and rooted for the 82°E brand products.

Deepika Padukone had explained the relevance behind her brand name as 82°E is the longitude that runs through India.

82°E’s inaugural products “Ashwagandha Bounce” moisturiser and “Patchouli Glow” sunscreen are exclusively available on the official website 82e.com. The website has detailed information on each product usage and the ingredients. The products claim to be vegan friendly, cruelty free.

Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser is lightweight, meant to restore skin elasticity and has sodium hyaluronate to provide long-lasting hydration. Patchouli Glow sunscreen has SPF 40, along with broad spectrum PA+++, which provides protection from the harmful radiation of the sun.

