Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara coming to OTT this month? Check details here

Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kannada movie Kantara that made box office history across the country might soon release on OTT platform. Media reports suggest that the folk movie with a thriller aspect, which won fans all over, would premiere on Amazon Prime later this month.

When is Kantara releasing on OTT platform?

If the media reports are true to go by, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. An official announcement is still awaited from the makers.

Made with just Rs 16-crore budget, Kantara become the talk of the town for its compelling plot, which involves conflict between humans and nature. The movie has received solid reviews from not only just film critics but also from other actors and politicians. Trade analysts peg the movie's lifetime box office collection at nearly Rs 400 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman watched the Kannada action thriller 'Kantara' at Inox Cinemas in Bengaluru, Karnataka with a team of volunteers. She said Kantara is a well-made movie that captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.

Heroine Sapthami Gowda while speaking to India Today about the success of Kantara said that it hasn’t sunk in yet. "We haven’t digested the fact that the film has become so huge. We are just happy that the movie we made with so much love is reaching the audience. The reason why we are thanking the Karnataka people is because it is through their word of mouth that the film has captured such an audience."

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14, respectively. The film focuses on a local demigod who trades forest land with a king in the 1870s in exchange for happiness. The film also involves traditional practices like Bhootha Kola and Kambala and features Rishab Shetty in a career defining role as Kaadubbetu Shiva. The film was backed by Hombale Films, known for films like KGF franchise and Prabhas’ upcoming venture Salaar.

