Delhi Police books creators of farmers' protests toolkit Greta Thunberg tweeted; activist not named in FIR

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown creators of a 'toolkit' shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on how to support the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Thunberg had expressed solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's new farm bills.

Earlier reports had claimed that Thunberg herself was named in the FIR, however, Delhi Police later clarified that it was not case.

"We haven't named anybody in the FIR, it's only against the creators of toolkit which is a matter of investigation and Delhi Police will be investigating that case. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the toolkit in question appears to have been created by a pro-Khalistani organisation Poetic Justice Foundation. A section of the documents titled "prior action" delineates the following action plan," stated Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police.

After reports of the case being filed surfaced, Greta Thunberg, on Twitter, wrote "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest."

This FIR has been lodged a day after the Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement asking celebrities to refrain from sensationalising such matters.

The Swedish climate activist had first tweeted about the issue soon after pop icon Rihanna attracted international attention to the protests via a single tweet. In her first tweet, Thunberg wrote: "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India" and shared a CNN article which was about the ongoing farmers' protest in India and how internet services around Delhi borders have been suspended by the government.

In a follow-up tweet, Thunberg wrote, "Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest". Along with the tweet she shared a link to a document which provides details about the ongoing agitation.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that it is "unfortunate" that some vested groups are garnering international support. In an official statement, MEA said, "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Soon after the release of MEA's statement, several Indian celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli retweeted MEA's statement and voiced their support for the government.

