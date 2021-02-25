FAU-G to make a big change! New feature to take the game to PUBG's level

Homegrown online multiplayer game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) has announced that a 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode will soon be added to the game. Bengaluru-based developer nCore Games, on Twitter, said, "Find your friends, form your squad, fight for freedom! FAU-G's multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode is coming soon!"

In the short teaser video, the game's characters equipped with different types of guns including handheld pistols, and assault rifles can be seen.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been associated with the game since its beginning, also tweeted that a Team Deathmatch mode will be coming soon that will allow users to play with their friends.

FAU-G, with its upcoming update, is expected to bring something players have been asking for since launch, a multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode.

Nowadays, Team Deathmatch is one of the most popular features of multiplayer shooting games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile. FAU-G's new addition is likely to attract more players to the game than its single-player campaign mode.

In FAU-G's Team Deathmatch players will be able to use guns, which is directly in contrast with FAU-G's single-player mode. While more details have not yet been revealed, the game is expected to bring a 5v5 team mode, in which one can square off with four team-players against five opponents.

An exact launch date for the FAU-G's upcoming team deathmatch mode hasn't been revealed yet.

FAU-G, which was officially launched on January 26, got off to a rocky start. While it received praise for its graphics and premise, FAU-G received a lot of criticism for its bugged and repetitive gameplay and lack of enough game content.

FAU-G was announced in September 2020 after PUBG Mobile and many other Chinese apps were banned in the country. After several delays, FAU-G finally released in January this year and quickly gained the top spot in the free game category on the Google Play store.

