'Feel like I'm going back richer': Edelweiss AMC's Radhika Gupta shares her Shark Tank India 3 experience

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), shared her experience as the judge of the third season of the entrepreneurship-based reality show Shark Tank India 3 on the last day of shoot.

She posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that despite despite spending some money, she feel richer. "And it's a wrap. Why despite spending some money, I feel richer leaving the sets of Shark Tank India. A place that makes you feel optimistic about India," the caption of her post on X read.

"Even though I have invested money, I feel like I am going back a lot richer in friendships with all the amazing Sharks (as the judges of the show are called), in learning from entrepreneurs who have come here across the length of India, especially young entrepreneurs," Gupta said in the video.

Radhika Gupta was also seen showing off a Rupee-shaped brooch in this video. The post has garnered massive traction at the time of writing this story.

And it’s a wrap. Why despite spending some money, I feel richer leaving the sets of @sharktankindia. A place that makes you feel optimistic about India. pic.twitter.com/dQ6P7YlhF6 — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 16, 2023

Days after her name was announced as the Shark Tank India 3 judge, Gupta clarified on X that all her investments on the show will only be in a personal capacity. This implies that she will not use funds from Edelweiss AMC to invest in any of the startups on the show.

"Thanks for all the love coming for the Shark Tank. Just to clarify, my investments will only be in a personal capacity. Keep the love coming!" she wrote on X.

Thanks for all the love for the Shark Tank. Just to clarify, my investments will only be in a personal capacity.



Keep the ❤️ coming! — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) November 4, 2023

The third season of Shark Tank India will feature a total of 12 sharks or investors. Shark Tank India season 3 wil feature the old judges-- Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO of boAt), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group) along with six other new investors.

The new additions to Shark Tank India season 3's panel are Radhika Gupta (Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato), Ronnie Screwvala (Co-founder of upGrad), Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO of InShorts), and Varun Dua (Founder of ACKO General Insurance).

Also Read: MPW 2023: From Shark Tank to MF industry, here’s how Edelweiss MD & CEO Radhika Gupta is leading from the front