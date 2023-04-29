'Feel proud': Rajasthan Royals star Dhruv Jurel after being run out by MS Dhoni

The Rajasthan Royals registered a 32-run win against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur. Despite losing the match against RR, Dhoni performed exceptionally well behind the stumps, especially with the run out of Dhruv Jurel on the fourth bowler of the last over.

RR posted a total of 202/5 in 20 overs after batting first and showed a brilliant bowling effort to restrict the CSK to 170/6.

Dhoni's direct throw instantly became viral on social media. However, the fans were in awe of the reaction from Jurel who said that this memory will forever stay with him. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, Jurel was seen speaking about the magic throw that ended his innings at the ground.

"When I will have a look at the scorecard after 20 years, and when it says that Dhoni sir ran me out, I will feel proud. There will be no other name. Dhruv, and below it will say run out by Dhoni. That's enough for me!" Jurel said.

Jurel saw an outstanding debut season in the Indian Premier League, establishing himself as a power-hitter in RR's lower-middle order. Jurel has scored 130 runs in seven matches so far, going unbeaten in three, at a remarkable strike rate of 196.97, with 88 of those runs coming in boundaries (10 fours, 8 sixes).

Meanwhile, Dhoni has not just captained Chennai Super King (CSK) so well but also come up with really good innings with the bat.

The Royals will compete against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

