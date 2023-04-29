'Covered up hole our father's absence left in our lives': CarDekho's CEO shares heartwarming post about bond with brother

The bond shared by two brothers always remains unique. Growing up with another person is not easy and it is only natural that fights follow. Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho, has shared a heartwarming post on LinkedIn about how his bond with brother Anurag Jain has only evolved for good over the years.



Describing his equation with his brother, he wrote, “In reality, Anurag Jain and I couldn’t be any more different temperamentally. We’re like Yin and Yang – complete opposites of each other. I call Anurag my alter ego.”



While calling himself aggressive, Amit said that his brother is calmer and reassuring as a person and the different personalities help them overcome several shortcomings. “I am more aggressive, he’s more reassured and calm. I am a quick thinker, while he likes to take his time to analyse and perfect an idea. But I think that’s what makes us tick. We cover up for each other’s shortcomings and come up with unique perspectives.”



“And unlike other sibling duos I see today in business and otherwise, we always find our common ground and take decisions with each other’s vote of confidence,” he added.



He further mentioned his struggles in the entrepreneurial journey with his brother. “I still remember how we spent nights working and sleeping on the office floor in our early days, laying the foundations of GirnarSoft and CarDekho Group. Or raising a whisky toast to the day we almost lost it all in 2009. Or working side-by-side in cabins with a sliding window for a quick word,” Amit said.



While describing their inseparable bond from first at IIT Delhi; then in the US; then Bangalore; and finally back to Jaipur, he said that togetherness and love in their relationship has helped them to cover up the void of their father’s untimely absence.“Today, we both play a fatherly role in each other’s lives,” he wrote.



He reminisced how they used to fight for petty things in life during childhood days but now the relationship has turned out to be rock solid. “Now, we stand up for each other through thick and thin, enjoying the sweet taste of shared successes, failures, and moments of true togetherness,” he added.



Amit ended the post by saying that being a CEO is not easy as it gets tough and lonely at the top. “But not with Anurag - my true confidante!,” he added.

