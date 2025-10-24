'Fewer marriages, fewer children, more divorces': Entrepreneur warns of world’s 2050 crisis

By 2050, humanity may be having fewer children—not out of choice, but necessity. The cost of raising a child in an underemployed, economically strained world will be so high that marriage and parenthood may become luxuries, not norms. That’s the future Rajesh Sawhney, founder and investor based in Gurgaon, sees—not a return to the 1950s, but a pivot into something far more unsettling.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Responding to a post forecasting a revival of traditional values, early marriages, and a multipolar balance between the U.S., China, and India, Sawhney offered a starkly different—and darker—vision.

“Less marriages, less children, more divorces as we go towards 2050,” he wrote on X, adding that economic survival, not cultural values, will shape family decisions in the coming decades. “The cost of raising a child in a largely underemployed world would go up exponentially.”

Instead of the much-touted rise of India as a global peer to the U.S. and China, Sawhney believes India will matter more, but will not be on the same pedestal as the two superpowers.

On the economic front, he sees a new industrial age where rare earths replace oil and coal as geopolitical levers, and Mars emerges as a new marketplace—not just for exploration, but for mining exotic materials.

Advertisement

Technologically, Sawhney predicts the early arrival of AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), with society still debating whether it’s a threat or salvation. Meanwhile, personalized robots will become the new pets of the middle class, and autonomous flying taxis will replace ground cabs in urban skies.

He also forecasts a major monetary shakeup. “The dollar will not be the hegemon it’s today,” he warns—suggesting a breakdown in global trust and rising alternatives to U.S.-centric financial systems.

Sawhney’s counter-forecast strips away nostalgia for the 1950s and instead paints a future driven by economic exclusion, technological disruption, and social fragmentation—where human relationships, work, and power itself are radically redefined.