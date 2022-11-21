FIFA World Cup 2022: A quick guide for fans visiting Qatar

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 kickstarting on November 20, the season of football has officially begun. Fans across the world have flown to host country Qatar in large numbers to witness the action of the games live. However, for the last-minute planners, here's a quick checklist to keep in mind:



Tickets to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

For those willing to buy tickets to FIFA World Cup 2022, the online last-minute sales phase is currently open and will run until the end of the tournament of December 18. As per the official FIFA website, during this sales period, tickets will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, and ticket purchases are processed as a real-time transaction, subject to availability.

Visa requirements

Citizens of over 95 countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the State of Qatar, as per Qatar Tourism. It added that nationals of India can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, subject to certain terms and conditions.

All you need to know about Hayya Card

People visiting Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 are expected to apply for a Hayya card ahead of their visit using the Hayya portal, or by downloading the Hayya to Qatar 2022 app. A digital Hayya card is the entry permit to Qatar which gives access to stadiums, along with a match ticket. One will also need it to enter the stadiums for matches and for access to free public transport from 10 November to 23 December 2022.

Extending stay in Qatar

Family members in Qatar on a visit visa who want to stay in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup through Hayya can visit the nearest MOI Service Center starting from the first week of November 2022 to change their permit status. This is only if their visa is expiring in November or December.

Covid regulations

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen test certificate is no longer required for visitors travelling to the State of Qatar.

Currency

Qatari Riyal is the only currency accepted in Qatar.

Local guide and stays

A number of deals have been listed on the Qatar Tourism website for travellers planning a visit to the host country of FIFA World Cup 2022. Visitors can plan their stay with the flexibility to choose the price range. Moreover, a number of attractions in Qatar such as adventure and stays, getaways, have also been listed for visitors' reference.

