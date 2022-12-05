FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar’s doppelganger steals the thunder as he poses with fans in Qatar

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr's doppelganger was wandering through the World Cup village garnering attention of hundreds of fans in Qatar. Eigon Oliveira, the doppelganger, previously attended the group stage match between Brazil and Switzerland. He was swarmed by fans for autographs and taking selfies.

FIFA World Cup 2022 shared a video of the impersonator wherein Oliveira can be seen roaming around the World Cup village. He is surrounded by fans to take pictures. "Not going to lie, I thought it was him too..." the caption read.

Not going to lie, I thought it was him too... 🧐 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/c30zBsVYNP — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

The impersonator was seen wearing Neymar's training suit, sunglasses and cap. In the getup along with beard, it was very difficult to tell that he was not the footballer. The security at the village eventually led Oliveira away as he caught everyone's attention including the Brazilian players on field.

He shares similar tattoos with Neymar, and has been spotted frequently travelling with a member of the Brazilian soccer federation staff member. It has become more of a job for Oliveira, to play Neymar.

Neymar is back on training ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 encounter against South Korea. Last month, Neymar had sustained a foot injury during Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, which left his right foot swollen. Therefore, Neymar was unable to participate in the group-stage games.

Team Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 guaranteeing the team a place in the Round of 16. Brazil was, however, defeated by Cameroon in the last Group G game, which the African side won 1-0.

Also read: FIFA World Cups: Lionel Messi scores most goals, overtakes Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo

Also read: France vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer