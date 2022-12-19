FIFA World Cup 2022: PM Modi congratulates Argentina for 'magnificient victory' over France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina for their stupendous win over France in FIFA World Cup 2022.



After a gap of 36-years, Argentina has finally won the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Argentina scored 4-2 in penalties against the defending champion France. Messi's fantastic penalty, second goal in extra time, excellent assist by Mac Allister, and Di Maria's final touch propelled Argentina to victory.



Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron”

"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! " he added.

PM Modi used football analogies to criticise the previous governments in the North East region on Sunday, just days before the Lionel Messi-led Argentina and France FIFA World Cup final, which took place in Qatar.