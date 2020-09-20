Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap responds to sexual assault allegations by actor Payal Ghosh

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has responded to the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh, saying all the charges are baseless. Actor Payal Ghosh, during an interview to a TV channel, said that Anurag forced himself on her "extremely badly". Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet later, she sought help and security and said this could harm her.

"...Kindly take action (against Anurag Kashyap) and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy," she said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Anurag, without naming anyone but an apparent indication to his Twitter spat with actor Kangana Ranaut recently, asked why it took her so long to silence him. He also alleged that she dragged other women in order to silence him and that she should have some limits.

, / Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020 His next tweet said that in the process of accusing him, she tried to drag his artistes and the Bachchan family. He said he had been married twice and has loved a lot. If that's a crime, he accepts it, he said. , , , -/ Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020 Notably, the film director was previously married to film editor Aarti Bajaj. They divorced in 2009. In 2013, he married actor Kalki Koechlin but the couple ended their marriage in 2015. The filmmaker, in his next tweet, said that he neither behaved like this nor could tolerate such behaviour. He said it was visible in the actor's video as to how much of it was true. "Blessings and love to you," he said. , Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Payal had made her Bollywood debut with Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, along with late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Paresh Rawal. She also played the role of Radhika in 2016's television serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Notably, Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut indulged in a war of words last week, when the Gangs of Wasseypur director asked Kangana to take on China. In a sarcastic tweet, Kashyap asked her to show them that till the time she was here, no one could harm the nation.

His tweet came after the Manikarnika actress said she was a warrior. In response, Kangana said she would go to the border if he would also go to the next Olympics as the country wants gold models.

Both Kangana and Kashyap have been vocal about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, with the former accusing Bollywood of sidelining him and the latter accusing the media of vilifying SSR's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

