'Froze my eggs, Finally got around...': Humans of Bombay 32-year-old founder Karishma gets her eggs frozen

For most people, January is about resolutions. For Karishma Mehta, it was about reclaiming control—over her life, her career, and her fertility. The 32-year-old founder of Humans of Bombay took to Instagram to share that she had frozen her eggs.

“Been meaning to do this for a while and finally got around to it. I froze my eggs at the beginning of the month,” Mehta wrote, casually yet powerfully addressing a topic often shrouded in silence.

Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, involves extracting a woman’s eggs, freezing them at temperatures as low as -196°C, and storing them for future use. While many women opt for this procedure to preserve fertility due to medical reasons, it’s increasingly becoming a choice for those prioritizing careers, personal growth, or simply not feeling ready to start a family.

Mehta’s decision came alongside a series of other milestones—attending a Coldplay concert in Mumbai, celebrating 11 years of Humans of Bombay, completing a LinkedIn masterclass, and raising ₹20 lakh for a rape victim. But it was her candid acknowledgement of her egg-freezing journey that resonated most.

“January, you’ve been special. And I hope it has been for you too. Tell me, what’s something special that’s happened to you this month?” she wrote, inviting her followers into a dialogue that quickly filled with support.

“Woowowow now that’s what is called a kick a** start to the year,” one user commented. Another added, “You are such an awesome inspiration!” and a third chimed in, “Phenomenal! It’s so inspiring as well as commendable, all the hard work you put in and it shows.”

Another user praised her and said, "More strength to u @karimehta05 keep going, keep shining & keep inspiring forever Regards, Prayers, Best wishes & Lots of good energy for u".