Sonakshi Sinha sells Bandra West apartment for ₹22.50 crore, earns 61% profit

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sold her Bandra West apartment in Mumbai for ₹22.50 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The sale was officially recorded in January 2025.

As per the registration documents, the actress brought this apartment in March 2020 for around ₹14 crore and sold it in January this year for ₹22.50 crore. With this, Sinha earned a profit of around 61 per cent after the deal was finalised.

Sinha's former property is situated in 81 Aureate, developed by MJ Shah Group, which spans 4.48 acres and offers 4 BHK apartments.

According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment features a carpet area of 391.2 sq. m. (approximately 4,211 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 430.32 sq. m. (around 4,632 sq. ft.), along with three designated parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty of ₹1.35 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000.

Bandra's location near the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a major commercial center, makes it a desirable area for corporate professionals and business owners looking for shorter commutes.

The area boasts excellent connectivity, with the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, and an upcoming metro line improving access. Notable figures from Bollywood, including Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, as well as sports stars like KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, have also invested in this locality.

Meanwhile, Sinha is also the co-founder of a beauty brand named SOEZI, which offers a collection of premium press-on nails.

After her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha went onto feature in films such as Rowdy Rathore (2012), Lootera (2013), Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), Akira (2016), Kalank (2019), and Double XL (2022).

Sinha has also made an impact in the OTT space with her performance in shows such as Dahaad (2023) and Heeramandi (2024). On June 23, 2024, Sonakshi married her long-time partner and actor Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act.

(With inputs from Anita Britto)