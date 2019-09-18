scorecardresearch
Fire at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, several trapped inside

Reports suggest that the mutli-storey building which houses the UCO Bank branch also has coaching centres. Several students were reportedly present in the building when the blaze started

Fire at a UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru. Photo credit: ANI Fire at a UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru. Photo credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out at a branch office of UCO Bank located at MG Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Several persons are feared trapped inside the building. Fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighters are trying to rescue the trapped persons.

Reports suggest that the multi-storey building which houses the UCO Bank branch also has coaching centres. Several students were reportedly present in the building when the blaze started.

More details are awaited.

