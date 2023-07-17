Fire breaks out in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; no casualty reported

On Monday morning, a fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat Express heading from Madhya Pradesh's capital city of Bhopal to New Delhi, a senior railway official told the news agency PTI.

Train no 20171 VB Exp was moving from Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) to H. NZM Station in New Delhi.

VIDEO | The fire that broke out in the battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express was doused by the officials earlier today. All passengers were reported safe in the incident.



VIDEO | A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier today. No injury was reported in the incident.



"The coach had 20-22 passengers, and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. All passengers are safe. No injury to anyone was reported in the incident. Fire is limited to Battery Box Only. After examination train will be dispatched soon," said the official.

Some railway staffers noticed the fire at around 6.45 am in the battery box of a C-12 coach, following which the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train was immediately stopped between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district, he said.

The blaze was immediately brought under control. Railway staff was conducting the repair work, the official added.

The battery box was located in the undergear, relatively away from the passenger area. As the incident took place, electrical safety systems isolated the batteries. Fire extinguished, and defective batteries took off, Now the train is ready to move.