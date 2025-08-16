First-time founders alert: These 10 startup terms could make or break your investor meeting

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has issued a cautionary note for budding entrepreneurs, stressing that lack of financial and operational literacy can quickly erode credibility with potential investors.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote: “New Founders: Don’t embarrass yourself! Learn these 10 startup terms before pitching investors. No one tells you this, but using ‘funding’ without knowing these 10 terms is the fastest way to lose credibility.”

He outlined the 10 essentials that every startup founder should understand:

MVP (Minimum Viable Product): The most stripped-down version of a product that solves a core problem, enabling quick testing and feedback.

Kaushik concluded that knowing these terms is not optional for today’s entrepreneurs: “If you’re building a startup, treat these 10 terms like your ABCs. Know them. Live them. Use them. Because not knowing them in a boardroom = red flag.”