'Five storms headed towards Earth!': World bracing for first 'geomagnetic storm' in nearly 20 years

Scientists are warning of possible disruption to critical infrastructure such as power grids and satellite communications due to a severe solar storm, due to enter Earth’s atmosphere over the weekend. British Geological Survey is forecasting a G4 geomagnetic storm which may affect global communications and positioning systems as multiple waves of solar energy bear down on the planet.

What is a solar storm?

This happens when the sun ejects a large bubble of superheated gas called plasma that travels towards the Earth. The US Space Weather Prediction Centre has issued warning about the storm, the first such warning since 2005.

There is an average of 100 severe geomagnetic storms every solar cycle, but so far, there have only been three observed in the most recent cycle that began in December 2019. The last time there was a G5 or extreme geomagnetic storm was in October 2003, when it caused power outages in Sweden and damaged transformers in South Africa.

It's a #solarstorm train! We now have FIVE storms headed towards Earth! Storm 2, 3, and 5 will be direct hits as seen in the coronagraph imagery. Impacts start around midday May 10 and will continue through late May 12 at least. G3-level conditions & extended #aurora possible. pic.twitter.com/7OZihcJ0xG — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) May 9, 2024

It's true power will only be known about 60 to 90 minutes before it hits Earth when satellites trap bursts of energy from the solar flare's electrically-charged particles. According to some experts, satellites may be placed into a “safe mode” to limit the impact.

IMPACT: Strong CME has hit the ACE satellite.

Here. We. Go! The train of storms is here. This will be a long duration solar storm. Be ready at sunset for the #NorthernLights in North America. pic.twitter.com/ru2Y6mxqx8 — Nick Stewart (@NStewWX) May 10, 2024

A leading space weather scientist who spoke to The National from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) believes the upcoming cycle is more powerful than the last with “substantial risk” to satellites in low-Earth orbit. In case of severe flares, the satellites could be dislodged from the orbits, or bump into each other, and lose communication with earth.

The magnitude of their effects on our planet’s geomagnetic field is still a subject of speculation, says Earth.com. The website claims “it is crucial to remain vigilant and prepared for any challenges that may arise from this cosmic dance between the Sun and Earth.”