Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Check deals on Google Pixel, Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale kicked off yesterday night at 9 pm for the Flipkart Plus members. For the non-Plus members, the sale began right at the stroke of the midnight with the Walmart owned ecommerce giant offering plethora of discounts on smartphones, electronics, appliances, and a lot more. The sale will end on December 8.

To offer its customers good deals and discounts, Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank. The HDFC Bank debit card and credit card users can avail 10% instant discount. Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering exchange discounts, mobile protection plans, buyback offers and much more.

Following are some deals available on mobile phones that could help you pick your next phone:

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 was launched in India at Rs 6,999 but, during the sale, customers can get it at just Rs 4,999.

The brand new Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available for purchase everyday at 12 noon during the three days of Big Shopping Days sale.

Poco F1 can be bought at a discount during the Flipkart sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs 19,999 (MRP Rs 21,999) while the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage option is available at Rs 25,999 (MRP Rs. 30,999).

Google Pixel 3 (64GB variant) is available for a discount of Rs 4,500. HDFC Bank debit card and credit card users can avail additional 10% discount. Also, Flipkart has a buyback option for the phone and is offering discounts worth up to Rs 14,900.

HMD Global's Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 13,199, on Flipkart.

Honor 9N and Honor 10 are available at Rs 10,999 down from Rs 15,999 and Rs 24,999, down from Rs 35,999 respectively

Apple fans can get their hands on to Apple Watch Series 3 for Rs 24,900 (MRP Rs 28,900) for the 38mm variant while the 42mm variant is down to Rs 26,900 (earlier priced at Rs 34,410).

There are several other deals on phones like Realme C1, Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro, Moto X4 and Mototola One Power, and LG G7 ThinQ. Flipkart is also offering deals on select smart LED TVs during the Big Shopping Days sale. In addition, some home appliances will also be available at discounted prices during the sale.

Edited By: Udit Verma