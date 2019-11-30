Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Over Rs 35,000 discount on phones; check other deals and offers

Flipkart has announced Big Shopping Days Sale which will start from December 1 and will end on December 5. However, the Flipkart plus member will get four hours early access to the sale at 8 pm on Saturday November 30. The non-Plus members will be able to get their hands on the discounts from midnight, December 1.
The five days sale will provide range of discounts, deals and offers on products like--smartphones, laptops and clothes.
The e -commerce website has claimed that it will be offering new deals on smartphones everyday, between December 1 and December 5.
According to Flipkart's website, there will be a discounts on-- iPhones, Realme, Samsung, Nokia , Oppo, Honor and Asus smartphones.
Here's a list of discounts on Flipkart's 'Big Shopping Days Sale':
Realme
Samsung
Flagship phones
The Flipkart sale will have no-cost EMI options on various smartphones, including the iPhone 11 Rs 64,900 series.
Oppo
Nokia
Nokia 6.1 Plus: The Nokia 6.1 Plus with 64 GB storage and a 16 MP camera is available for Rs 8,999. The phone was originally pried at Rs 17,600.
Nokia 8.1 Plus: This Nokia phone features like 6.18 inch FHD and a 13 MP rear cam is available at Rs 14,899 after Rs 13,882 discount. The original price of Nokia 8.1 Plus isRs 28,831.
Asus
Asus 5Z: This phone is almost available to its half price. The phone is available at Rs 15,999, instead of Rs 32,999. The no cost EMI is available at Rs 2,667 per month.
Aus Max M1: This Asus' phone with SD Octa-core processor and 4000mAh battery and 32 GB storage is available at Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 9,599.
Flipkart will offer blockbuster deals at 12 am, 8 am and 4 pm daily, during the Big Shopping Days sale. The rush hour will be till 2 am.
