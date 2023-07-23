Floods update: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level crosses danger mark

The water level in the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger level again. This surge in Yamuna’s water level is primarily due to the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage caused by heavy rainfall in some regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

At 9 am this morning (Sunday), the river was flowing at 205.96 metres, and this is further expected to rise to 206.7 metres by the evening.

The Delhi government is on high alert, and the situation is being closely monitored to address any potential risks and ensure the safety of the residents in the affected areas as the water level in the Yamuna River continues to rise. This increase is attributed to the discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi Atishi said on Saturday that the Delhi government is monitoring the developments closely.

Atishi said, "According to the latest update from the Central Water Commission, there is a possibility that the water level in Yamuna may cross the danger mark by tomorrow evening. The government has been closely monitoring the developments and overseeing the response efforts."

#WATCH | Water level of river Yamuna in Delhi increasing again, water level recorded at 205.75 m



Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/sHD5nWbk3w — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

The rising water level of the Yamuna River will adversely impact relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital. On Friday, the water level in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters once again, leading to further delays in the rehabilitation work in these affected regions. The situation is being closely monitored, but the ongoing flooding poses challenges to the authorities in addressing the needs of the affected communities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, houses have been submerged as the water level in the Hindon River continues to rise. This alarming situation has compelled officials to take action and evacuate people to safer locations.

"Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment, and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," a police official told news agency ANI.