Floods update: River Yamuna above danger mark in Delhi; Uttarakhand on alert after Ganges' water level rises

The water level of the Yamuna river dipped but stood at 205.45 metres, above the danger level of 205.33, in Delhi on Monday morning. The water level is expected to further rise to 205.75 metres by 10 pm today, said the Central Water Commission.

The Indian Meteorological Department said Delhi would see generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers on Monday. On Saturday, heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city, parts of which were already dealing with flooding over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is dealing with landslides that blocked several roads, including the Badrinath national highway, after rain lashed many places in the region.

As a result of constant rain, the Ganges River has crossed the danger mark in Uttarkhand's Devprayag and is near the warning level in Haridwar due to the water released from the dam on River Alaknanda.

Ganges River was flowing at 463.20 metres, due to which water filled up Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, and Fuladi Ghat. According to officials, the Ganges crossed the warning level of 293 metres on Sunday evening in Haridwar and reached 293.15 metres.

According to a news agency PTI report, the Tehri district administration has warned people not to go near the banks of the river. Tehri District Disaster Management officer Brijesh Bhatt said the water level of the Ganges in the Muni ki Reti area of Tehri near Rishikesh went up to 339.60 metres, slightly above the warning level of 339.50 metres.